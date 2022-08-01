10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)
- Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.)
- Minden (La.) Medical Center
- Terre Haute (Ind.) Regional Hospital
- Regional Medical Center of San Jose (Calif.)
- Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa)
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center (Libby, Mont.)
- Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center - JFL (Christiansted, Virgin Islands)
- Delta Health the Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.)