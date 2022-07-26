10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center - JFL (Christiansted, Va.)
- Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
- Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.)
- Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)
- Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center
- Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center
- Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)
- Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)
- Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital
- Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)