10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

  1. Gov. Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center - JFL (Christiansted, Va.)
  2. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.)
  3. Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.)
  4. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)
  5. Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center
  6. Ottumwa (Iowa) Regional Health Center 
  7. Dekalb Regional Medical Center (Fort Payne, Ala.)
  8. Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)
  9. Barstow (Calif.) Community Hospital 
  10. Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Ore.)

