10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Bay Area Hospital (Reedsport, Ore.)

2. Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.)

3. Dukes Memorial Hospital (Peru, Ind.)

4. Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital

5. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

6. Minden (La.) Medical Center

7. Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

8. Pampa (Texas) Regional Medical Center

9. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital (Manistique, Mich.)



10. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)