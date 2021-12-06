10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Boulder (Colo.) Medical Center

2. East Hill Medical Center (Auburn, N.Y.)

3. El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

4. Excel Medical Center (Philadelphia)

5. Hansen Family Hospital (Iowa Falls, Iowa)

6. Holdenville (Okla.) General Hospital

7. Loretto Hospital (Chicago)

8. Palmdale (Calif.) Regional Medical Center

9. Stephens County Hospital (Toccoa, Ga.)

10. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)