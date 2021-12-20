10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Cameron Memorial Community Hospital (Angola, Ind.)

2. Community Memorial Hospital (Hicksville, Ohio)

3. Floyd County Medical Center (Charles City, Iowa)

4. Guthrie County Hospital (Guthrie Center, Iowa)

5. Loretto Hospital (Chicago)

6. Panola Medical Center (Batestville, Miss.)

7. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.)

8. Stephens County Hospital (Toccoa, Ga.)

9. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)