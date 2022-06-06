10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

2. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

3. Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital

4. Dukes Memorial Hospital (Peru, Ind.)

5. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

6. Newport (Tenn.) Medical Center

7. Northwest Medical Center (Tucson, Ariz.)

8. Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital

9. Telluride (Colo.) Regional Medical Center

10. Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center