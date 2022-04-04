10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

2. Bethany Medical Center (High Point, N.C.)

3. Cullman (Ala.) Regional Medical Center

4. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital

5. Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center

6. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

7. Minden (La.) Medical Center

8. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

9. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)

10. Ruby Valley Medical Center (Sheridan, Mont.)