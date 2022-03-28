10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Allegheny General Hospital (Pittsburgh)

2. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital



3. Davis Medical Center (Elkins, W.Va.)

4. Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell)

5. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital

6. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)



7. Minden (La.) Medical Center



8. Perry County Memorial Hospital (Tell City, Ind.)

9. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)