10 hospitals seeking CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (Roswell)

2. Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.)



3. Lutheran Hospital (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

4. Northwest Texas Healthcare System (Amarillo)

5. Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Regional Medical Center

6. Rapides Regional Medical Center (Alexandria, La.)

7. Rainy Lake Medical Center (International Falls, Minn.)

8. Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District

9. Syringa Hospital & Clinics (Grangeville, Idaho)

10. Wyoming Medical Center (Casper)