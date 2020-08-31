10 hospitals hiring revenue cycle VPs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking revenue cycle leaders during the past few weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., seeks a vice president and CFO.

2. Kansas Hospital Association in Topeka seeks a vice president of healthcare finance and reimbursement.

3. Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, N.J., seeks a vice president of finance.

4. PeaceHealth in Vancouver, Wash., seeks a system vice president of revenue cycle.

5. WellStar Health System in Marietta, Ga., seeks an assistant vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, Mich., seeks an associate vice president of finance.

7. UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas seeks an associate vice president of finance practice plan.

8. The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

9. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn., seeks a vice president of managed care contracting.

10. Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., seeks a vice president and CFO.

