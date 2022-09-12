10 hospitals hiring CFOs

Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Aiken (S.C.) Regional Medical Center

2. Avoyelles Hospital (Marksville, La.)

3. Coosa Valley Medical Center (Sylacauga, Ala.)

4. Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center

5. Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago)

6. Panola Medical Center (Batesville, Miss.)

7. Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center

8. Snoqualmie Valley Hospital (Spokane, Wash.)

9. South City Hospital (St. Louis)

10. Woodland Heights Medical Center (Lufkin, Texas)