Top patient privacy monitoring tools for Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech EHR users: KLAS ranking  

As health data breaches steadily increase, hospitals and health systems are equipping their EHR systems with patient privacy monitoring tools to promote safe access to medical records.

For its recent Patient Privacy Monitoring 2021 report, KLAS Research interviewed 148 healthcare organizations about their customer experiences with patient privacy monitoring software providers. KLAS tracked 48 recent purchase decisions to determine with which partners healthcare organizations with the top EHR systems were teaming up.

Here are the satisfaction scores for four privacy monitoring vendors based on healthcare organizations with an Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech EHR. Rankings are based on a 100-point scale.

Allscripts

Iatric Systems: Insufficient data

Imprivata (FairWarning): 89.3

Maize Analytics: Insufficient data

Protenus: Insufficient data

Cerner

Iatric Systems: Insufficient data

Imprivata (FairWarning): 92.3

Maize Analytics: 94.9

Protenus: 95.8

Epic

Iatric Systems: Insufficient data

Imprivata (FairWarning): 84.4

Maize Analytics: 94.0

Protenus: 93.7

Meditech