Top patient privacy monitoring tools for Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech EHR users: KLAS ranking  

As health data breaches steadily increase, hospitals and health systems are equipping their EHR systems with patient privacy monitoring tools to promote safe access to medical records.
For its recent Patient Privacy Monitoring 2021 report, KLAS Research interviewed 148 healthcare organizations about their customer experiences with patient privacy monitoring software providers. KLAS tracked 48 recent purchase decisions to determine with which partners healthcare organizations with the top EHR systems were teaming up.
Here are the satisfaction scores for four privacy monitoring vendors based on healthcare organizations with an Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech EHR. Rankings are based on a 100-point scale.
Allscripts
- Iatric Systems: Insufficient data
- Imprivata (FairWarning): 89.3
- Maize Analytics: Insufficient data
- Protenus: Insufficient data
Cerner
- Iatric Systems: Insufficient data
- Imprivata (FairWarning): 92.3
- Maize Analytics: 94.9
- Protenus: 95.8
Epic
- Iatric Systems: Insufficient data
- Imprivata (FairWarning): 84.4
- Maize Analytics: 94.0
- Protenus: 93.7
Meditech
- Iatric Systems: 90.1
- Imprivata (FairWarning): 78.8
- Maize Analytics: Insufficient data
- Protenus: 93.8