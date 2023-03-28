Report: No raises or promotions at Oracle Cerner in '23

Oracle Cerner employees have been posting online that the company will not give raises or promotions in fiscal 2024, adding to the recent job cuts at the EHR vendor.

The company started notifying employees of the layoffs the week of March 13, Bloomberg reported. The cuts in Kansas City, Mo., where Cerner has a campus, likely number less than 500, but have been rumored to be 10 percent companywide.

Staffers were then reportedly told March 24 not to expect promotions or pay hikes in the coming fiscal year, which starts June 1, according to a Reddit thread. The company didn't respond to a request from Becker's for comment.

Oracle, which bought Cerner last June for $28.4 billion, is "famous for its cost cuts and high profits," Bloomberg noted. "The situation in Cerner — that's just not how we run a place," Oracle CEO Safra Catz said at an October investor event, adding that they would "clean Cerner up."