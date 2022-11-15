Oracle Cerner picks up 8 new clients in Q3

Hospitals in Alabama, Hawaii, Illinois and Louisiana are moving to Oracle Cerner for their EHR technology.
During the third quarter of 2022, clients signed 145 contracts with Oracle Cerner, including eight new ones, the EHR vendor said in a Nov. 14 news release.
They include:
- Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, which is extending its agreement with Oracle Cerner to include Sheffield, Ala.-based Helen Keller Hospital and Red Bay (Ala.) Hospital.
- The 46-bed Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Ill.
- Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific in Honolulu, which is employing Oracle for a remote hosting model.
- Hardtner Medical Center, a 35-bed critical access hospital in Olla, La.