ONC to launch interoperability program with CMS, CDC for national data standards

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT is partnering with CMS and the CDC on interoperability standards in a new initiative called USCDI+.
Five details:
- The new program will build on the United States Core Data for Interoperability initiative but will add several components, according to an Oct. 8 news release. USCDI+ will evaluate data classes according to objective criteria, level of standards and agency need.
- The program will also identify use cases, data specifications and agency program incentives for use of any USCDI+ dataset.
- USCDI+ will collaborate with hospitals, federal partners and health IT companies to support health IT initiatives for priority use cases of datasets, standards, certification criteria and rollout standards.
- The program will work to achieve interoperability on datasets, certification criteria and implementation specifications for hospitals, federal partners and health IT companies. The program will specify principles for developing datasets and implementation to ensure standardization.
- In addition to the CDC and CMS, the program will add more partners when it's more firmly established.