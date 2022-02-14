Meet the C-suite of Epic: 14 execs to know

Epic gathered talent from multidisciplinary fields to lead its executive team.

Here are 14 Epic C-suite executives to know:

Judy Faulkner, CEO

Ms. Faulkner is CEO and founder of Epic Systems. She created the company with $70,000. Now the company is worth about $3.3 billion.

Bohdan Pryshlyak, chief technology officer

Mr. Pryshlyak stepped into his role in November 2018. He is in charge of outlining the company's technological vision, implementing technology strategies and ensuring technological resources are aligned with the company's business needs.

Lars-Oluf Nielsen, chief implementation officer and senior vice president

Mr. Nielsen was named chief implementation officer and senior vice president in January 2017. He was formerly CEO of iMDsoft, a provider of clinical information systems for acute and critical care.

Sverre David Roang, chief administrative officer

Mr. Roang stepped into his role in May 2019. He is also the owner and founder of Lykke Consulting, a management consulting firm.

Stirling Martin, senior vice president

Mr. Martin has served as senior vice president since October 2012. He also serves as Epic's chief security officer.

Sumit Rana, senior vice president

Mr. Rana stepped into his role in October 2012. He was formerly Epic's division manager of software development.

Tim Toepel, treasurer and vice president of finance

Mr. Toepel became treasurer and vice president of finance in September 2009. He has experience in finance, accounting and treasury. Prior to joining Epic, Mr. Toepel served as CFO of Conney Safety.

Peter DeVault, vice president of interoperability and genomics

Mr. DeVault stepped into his role in March 2015. He is in charge of leading Epic's precision medicine efforts, transforming genomics into computable data for clinical care and research.

Janet Campbell, vice president of research and development relations

Ms. Campbell has worked for Epic for over 16 years. She has led the creation and development of a variety of products at Epic, such as Stork Obstetrics module, Lucy personal health record, MyChart Bedside and MyChart Care Companion.

Mercedes McCoy, vice president

Ms. McCoy stepped into her role as vice president in 2018. Prior to being appointed vice president, Ms. McCoy worked in sales for Epic.

Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health and payer strategy

Mr. Hutchison has been vice president of population health and payer strategy since April 2015. He was formerly an implementation manager at Epic for 11 years.

Dan Sullivan, vice president of implementation services

Mr. Sullivan has been vice president of implementation services for 22 years. He assumed the role in May 1999.

Denise Rasmussen, RN, vice president of clinical informatics

Ms. Rasmussen has been with Epic for over 10 years. During her time at the company, she has implemented inpatient software at a variety of organizations, including Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Cleveland Clinic.

Eric Helsher, vice president of client success

Mr. Helsher stepped into his role as vice president of client success in April 2015. Prior to that, he served as executive director of the clinical adoption program at Epic.