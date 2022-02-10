Meet the C-suite of Cerner: 13 execs to know

Cerner gathered talent from various backgrounds to help lead its EHR company to becoming the top overall suite vendor, according to KLAS Research's 2022 "Best in KLAS" list.

Here are 13 C-Suite executives to know:

David Feinberg, MD. CEO.

Dr. Feinberg is in charge of delivering tools and technology to help caregivers enhance the health of their patients and communities. Prior to his role at Cerner, Dr. Feinberg served as president and CEO of both UCLA Health and Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health. Dr. Feinberg also led Google's healthcare initiatives in early 2019.

Nasim Afsar, MD, MBA. Chief Health Officer.

Dr. Afsar is in charge of clinical care, quality, patient safety, caregiver relationships, government affairs, policy, regulatory and business processes. Prior to her role at Cerner, Dr. Afsar served as COO of Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health. She is also a former president of the Society of Hospital Medicine.

Travis Dalton. Chief Client and Services Officer and President of Government Services.

Mr. Dalton oversees worldwide client relationship management, sales, services, consulting, support, hosting and client success. He also leads the company's work in implementing a new, interoperable electronic health record for the Departments of Defense and Veterans Affairs. In 2019, Mr. Dalton was named healthcare executive of the year by Washington Executive.

Dan Devers. Chief Legal Officer.

Mr. Devers is in charge of Cerner's worldwide legal affairs, including litigation, intellectual property and corporate matters. He also serves as chief intellectual property manager. During his time at Cerner, Mr. Devers helped the company's cloud services collaborate with Amazon Web Services and Amazon.

Mark Erceg. CFO.



Mr. Erceg also serves as executive vice president. He is in charge of executive responsibility for global financial operations, accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, tax and investor relations. Prior to working at Cerner, Mr. Erceg served as CFO of Masonite International Corp., Canadian Pacific Railway and Tiffany & Co.

Kimberly Gerard. Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer.

Ms. Gerard joined the company in 2002 as a finance controller for the academic hospital industry. She now is in charge of operating efficiencies, simplification and ensuring Cerner is fit for growth. Prior to her position at Cerner, Ms. Gerard served as division controller for BellSouth.

Maria Houchins. Senior Vice President of Business Processes and Corporate Planning.



Ms. Houchins joined Cerner in 2020. She is in charge of organizational integration and developing and applying strategic planning mechanisms. Prior to her role at Cerner, Ms. Houchins served as vice president of Philips.

Darrell Johnson. Senior Vice president and Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Johnson joined the company in 2019. He is in charge of worldwide marketing, corporate communications and market intelligence. Prior to joining Cerner, he served as vice president of corporate data strategy-business solutions at Medtronic, which distributes and develops medical devices.

Eva Karp, MD. Senior Vice President, Chief Clinical and Patient Safety Officer.

Dr. Karp joined Cerner in 2001. She oversees clinical practices that optimize user experience, patient outcomes and organizational execution. Dr. Karp also co-chairs Cerner's clinical executive governance board, which ensures physicians are a part of all product development and support initiatives.

Jerome Labat. Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Labat is in charge of client-facing software products and technology development, including platform and product development, modernization and security. He has more tehan 30 years' experience in leading Fortune 500 companies and global technology companies to their desired paths of digital transformation. Mr. Labat joined Cerner in June 2020.

Will Mintz. Chief Strategy Officer.

Mr. Mintz joined Cerner in September 2020. He is in charge of identifying and developing business opportunities. Prior to joining the company, he served as vice president of strategy at CareC2.

Tracy Platt. Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Platt is in charge of organization development, integrated talent management, leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion responsibility and culture. She has been with Cerner since 2019. Under Tracy’s leadership, the Cerner Charitable Foundation has used Cerner’s community outreach and insights from the social determinants of health to address gaps in care.

Brenna Quinn. Senior Vice President for Enterprise Solutions.

Ms. Quinn joined the company in 2015, when it acquired Siemens Health Services. She oversees strategy, product advancement and market success of clinical, revenue cycle, consumer,and real-time health solutions. Ms. Quinn is a member of the Health Information and Management Systems Society, the American Congress of HealthCare Executives and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.