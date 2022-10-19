Meditech adds enhancements to its population health platform

EHR company Meditech is adding a population health management tool to its population health portfolio.

The new tool, Expanse Population Insight, is powered by the Innovaccer data platform. The Population Insight tool aggregates data from claims and EHRs to provide clinicians with actionable data insight, according to the Oct. 18 Meditech news release.

The partnership will aim to provide clinicians with data needed to prioritize patient outreach and medical interventions.

"Expanse Population Insight enables organizations to accelerate their population health initiatives," Meditech Executive Vice President and COO Helen Waters said. "Care providers can leverage a larger and more powerful data asset embedded within their native EHR workflows. This way, they can cater to the specific needs of their communities."