How Epic allows health systems to view the enterprise

Epic's EHR contains an enterprise view where health system executives can check out performance indicators and detect trends across their organizations.

Leaders use the enterprise dashboards in Epic to make decisions on capacity management or launching a new service line, according to a Sept. 18 company video.

"Benchmarking is built in so you can easily see how your organization stacks up compared to your peers in the Epic community," said Chris Mast, MD, a clinical informatics leader at Epic, in the video. "For metrics that you monitor closely, set thresholds and get notified when your organization hits a specific value, high or low. That way you can smell smoke before a fire breaks out."

Health system leaders project the dashboards at executive and operational meetings to "respond to emerging trends, predict resource needs and spot opportunities to adjust process," Dr. Vast said in the video.