How Athenahealth transformed customer feedback into EHR improvements

Athenahealth added new features to its suite of electronic health records, medical billing and patient engagement initiatives based on customer feedback.
According to a March 10 press release, 50 percent of new features added to the suite, called athenaOne, stemmed from customer feedback, which resulted in improved clinician, staff and patient experience.
Here are some the transformations Athenahealth made to better address customers' needs:
- Clinicians have the ability to access historical patient data during patient intake.
- A new documentation workflow and administrator experience simplifies the social history questions, so that only relevant questions display.
- Billers and practice managers are now able to determine when patient accounts receivables are converted to bad debt.
- Users can now view bad debt amounts, including details of each claim or charge associated with the balance, so they can engage with the patient during their visit to increase the probability of collecting the balance due.
- A suite of enhanced revenue cycle services integrate with daily workflow and includes fast accurate medical coding, authorization management and complex claims and denial resolution.
- A feature allows practices to offer appointment booking functionality to patients via the web, email, social and patient portal.
- During telehealth visits, patients and providers will now have access to a virtual waiting room.