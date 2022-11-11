HCA hospitals report Meditech downtime

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Meditech EHR system went down, causing nationwide outages, ABC13 reported Nov. 9.

A spokesperson for HCA told ABC13 that the delay came after the hospital operator upgraded a software with one of its vendors Nov. 9.

"We experienced a complication which is affecting some of our systems, including causing a delay in access to patient data," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Meditech software shutdown primarily affects HCA's facilities in Texas, but has not caused delays or issues to patient care, according to HCA.

HCA said it is using other systems and processes until the system is back up.

The company also said the issue is not related to a cyberattack and that it does not believe the delay came from malicious intent.

HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division told ABC13 that it is working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible and that it continues to provide quality care at its facilities.