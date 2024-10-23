HCA creates EHR-agnostic platform

HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., is collaborating with software developer Commure to create and implement an ambient AI platform throughout its network.

The platform, developed in partnership by Commure and HCA Healthcare, is a multi-specialty, EHR-agnostic solution aimed at enhancing critical workflows in emergency departments, hospitalist operations, and outpatient care, according to an Oct. 23 news release.

This tool results from a collaborative initiative involving Commure's engineering team, an Augmedix group led by the company's founder Ian Shakil, as well as HCA's Care Transformation & Innovation department and its physicians. According to the release, it specifically targets challenges associated with healthcare documentation.

The two companies are currently in negotiations for a formal enterprise agreement.

Commure acquired artificial intelligence medical scribe company Augmedix on Oct. 2. Additionally, an HCA digital executive sits on the board of Commure.