​​Epic adds location services with new MapQuest integration 

Epic is teaming up with MapQuest to roll out location and mapping services within its EHR system, the companies said Dec. 15.

Epic's partnership with System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, will give the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant access to the platform's MapQuest business-to-business service.

With the new integration, MapQuest's location and mapping data will help patients find nearby healthcare providers and help home health providers find destinations they need to go to care for patients.

"Location services are a key component to orchestrating convenient, effective and equitable care," Epic engineering lead Drew McCombs said in the news release. "We look forward to working with MapQuest as we rapidly roll out enhancements across the Epic suite to include mapping, routing and location-aware analytics."