Clinician turnover rises as EHR frustrations grow: Report

The healthcare industry is grappling with rising clinician turnover, as burnout and frustrations with electronic health records drive many nurses and physicians to consider leaving, a new report from KLAS found.
To better understand the high rates of clinician turnover, the KLAS Arch Collaborative started asking clinicians who plan to leave their organization about their next steps.
This report explores the financial impact of turnover, how burnout and electronic health record experiences play a role, and shares strategies from organizations that have successfully improved clinician satisfaction and reduced turnover.
Six things to know from the report:
- Clinician turnover has been on the rise since 2019, and the trend continues to worsen. In 2024, nearly half of all nurses and physicians are considered at risk of leaving their roles.
- Among those at risk, 21% of nurses and 13% of physicians ultimately decide to leave.
- Clinician turnover comes with significant costs for healthcare organizations. Replacing a nurse costs an average of $56,300, while replacing a physician can range from $500,000 to $1 million.
- Most clinicians still plan to stay in the medical field. However, they are increasingly selective, choosing workplaces that focus on their well-being and job satisfaction.
- For those considering leaving, the reasons are often complex. Data shows that burnout and frustrations with electronic health record systems are major factors — especially for those thinking about leaving not just their job but healthcare altogether.
- For clinicians who were once at risk of leaving but decided to stay, reduced burnout is the biggest reason they changed their minds. The second most important factor is better training on using EHRs.