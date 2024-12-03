Clinician turnover rises as EHR frustrations grow: Report

The healthcare industry is grappling with rising clinician turnover, as burnout and frustrations with electronic health records drive many nurses and physicians to consider leaving, a new report from KLAS found.

To better understand the high rates of clinician turnover, the KLAS Arch Collaborative started asking clinicians who plan to leave their organization about their next steps.

This report explores the financial impact of turnover, how burnout and electronic health record experiences play a role, and shares strategies from organizations that have successfully improved clinician satisfaction and reduced turnover.

Six things to know from the report: