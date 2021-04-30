Allscripts revenue dips 5% in Q1: 4 details

Allscripts posted $368 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2021, down 5 percent from the $381 million in revenue it reported during the first quarter of 2020.

Four things to know about the Chicago-based EHR vendor's financial performance for the first quarter of 2021, which ended March 31.

1. Allscripts reported $194 million in bookings for the first quarter, up 6 percent from $183 million during the same time in 2020.

2. Allscripts posted $9.1 million in net income for the first quarter, up from a $20.4 million net loss in the first quarter of 2020.

3. Allscripts' software delivery, support and maintenance dipped by about $10 million, with the division making up $222.7 million of its revenue during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $232.1 million of its revenue in the first quarter of 2020.

4. Allscripts expects to post $1.5 billion in revenue for the year.

