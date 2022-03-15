4 things to know about NIH's maternal health data tool

The National Institutes of Health is developing a data-sharing tool to make maternal health data more accessible, NextGov reported March 14.

4 things to know:

1. MaternalHealthLink is being designed to store, retrieve and share data for expectant mothers.n

2. The tool will better frame women's health histories, NIH sociologist Juanita Chinn told NextGov. Researchers can gauge potential risk factors for adverse maternal events with historical data.

3.The goal is to develop MaternalHealthLink as part of foundational infrastructure so data can be shared among public health agencies.

4. The program is being designed by NIH in collaboration with the CDC and the HHS Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology.