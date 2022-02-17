16 hospitals, health systems seeking EHR talent

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, the leading vendors hospitals and health systems use for their Medicare EHR incentive programs, according to ONC data, are seeking employment.
Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
Allscripts
- Cleveland (Ohio) Medical Center is seeking a senior process analyst.
- Westside Family Healthcare (Wilmington, Del.) is seeking a health information management specialist .
- Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.) is seeking a clinical documentation specialist.
- Ascension (Kalamazoo, Mich.) is seeking a clinical informatics specialist.
Epic
- Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville, Fla.) is seeking an IT senior analyst programmer.
- Texas (Houston) Children's Hospital is seeking a laboratory systems analyst.
- Alameda Health System (Oakland, Calif.) is seeking a senior health information management application analyst.
- Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee, Wis.) is seeking a senior clinical informaticist.
Cerner
- Memorial Hermann (Houston) is seeking a senior application programmer and analyst.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) is seeking an IT programmer.
- Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami) is seeking a clinical systems analyst.
- St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield, Mo.) is seeking an application analyst.
Meditech
- Rutherford Regional Health System (Rutherfordton, N.C.) is seeking a clinical analyst.
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Van Nuys, Calif.) is seeking a business application analyst.
- Humboldt Park Health (Chicago) is seeking a senior applications analyst.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a clinical analyst.