16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. North Texas Medical Center (Gainesville): Seeks a clinical application support analyst

2. Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.): Seeks a referral management analyst

3. Westside Family Healthcare (Dover, Del.): Seeks a health information management specialist

4. DMC Primary Care (Derry, N.H.): Seeks a medical records manager

Cerner

1. LifeBridge Health (Baltimore): Seeks a clinical data analyst

2. Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): Seeks an integration analyst

3. Orlando (Fla.) Health: Seeks a home health business manager

4. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Epic

1. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.): Seeks a health information management data integrity analyst

2. Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

3. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston): Seeks a clinical analyst

4. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): Seeks a clinical analyst

Meditech

1. Timpanogos Regional Hospital (Orem, Utah): Seeks a clinical informaticist

2. Onslow Memorial Hospital (Jacksonville, N.C.): Seeks a clinical quality data analyst

3. Steward Health Care (Dallas): Seeks a revenue integrity analyst

4. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City): Seeks a clinical informaticist