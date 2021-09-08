16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent 

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Here are 16 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Wise Health System (Decatur, Texas): Seeks a regulatory reporting analyst

2. CHI Health (Omaha, Neb.): Seeks a financial analyst

3. Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a billing analyst

4. Roswell Park Cancer Institute (Buffalo, N.Y.): Seeks a programmer analyst

Cerner

1. Kaleida Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): Seeks an integration analyst

2. Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego: Seeks a clinical informaticist

3. Beebe Healthcare (Lewes, Del.): Seeks an information systems analyst

4. Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): Seeks a clinical information services director

Epic

1. Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital: Seeks a revenue integrity director

2. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks an application analyst

3. HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks a health information management manager

4. United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls, Texas): Seeks a population health application analyst

Meditech

1. Christus Health (Irving, Texas): Seeks an IT analyst

2. UAB Medicine (Birmingham): Seeks a health information management manager

3. Adirondack Health (Saranac Lake, N.Y.): Seeks a lab information systems analyst

4. Door County Medical Center (Sturgeon Bay, Wis.): Seeks a revenue informatics analyst