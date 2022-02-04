15 hospitals, health systems seeking EHR talent

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, the four vendors hospitals use most for their Medicare EHR incentive programs, according to ONC data, are seeking talent.
Here are 15 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
Allscripts
- UC Health (Cincinnati, Ohio) is seeking an IT systems analyst.
- UnitedHealth Group (Tampa, Fla.) is seeking a health informatics coordinator.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering (New York, N.Y.) is seeking a senior clinical informatics specialist.
- Phoenix (Ariz.) Children's Hospital is seeking a system architect.
Epic
- Amita Health (Lisle, Ill.) is seeking a certified risk adjustment coder.
- Radin Healthcare (Alpharetta, Ga.) is seeking an implementation project manager.
- Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a senior EHR analyst.
- Alameda (Calif.) Health System is seeking a senior EpicCare ambulatory analyst.
Cerner
- Adventist Health (Simi Valley, Calif.) is seeking a senior interface architect.
- Palomar Health (Houston) is seeking a senior solutions architect.
- McLaren Healthcare (Grand Blanc, Mich.) is seeking an EMR clinical architect.
Meditech
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) is seeking a clinical product analyst.
- Covenant Health (Lubbock, Texas) is seeking a database coordinator.
- Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is seeking a system analyst.
- Grand River Health (Riffle, Colo.) is seeking a clinical systems analyst.