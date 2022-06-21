9 recent healthcare job postings at Amazon

Amazon has been advertising job openings at its various healthcare businesses. Here are nine healthcare-related jobs the tech giant recently posted:

1. Senior solutions architect of healthcare and life sciences, Amazon Web Services: Will manage the overall technical relationship between AWS and its customers, making recommendations on security, cost, performance, reliability and operational efficiency.

2. Data architect, Amazon Web Services: Will develop, deliver and implement data analytics projects to help customers leverage data to develop healthcare insights.

3. Life sciences account manager for startups, Amazon Web Services: Will help drive the growth of high-potential early-, mid-, and late-stage startups by being at the heart of the latest sub-industry trends like genomics, medical imaging, drug discovery, medical devices and health technology.

4. Front end engineer, Amazon Care: Will build user interfaces that deliver artificial intelligence and automation to healthcare professionals in a safe and supportive manner.

5. Applied scientist of health AI, Amazon Web Services: Will be involved in the entire product development cycle including customer calls, planning, design, prototyping, launching and managing operations for products that use machine learning to get better healthcare outcomes.

6. Senior technical product manager, Amazon Care: Will develop the strategy, vision and roadmap for the Amazon Care mobile app.

7. Senior technical program manager of healthcare security compliance: Will focus on driving information security compliance in healthcare systems and provide security guidance to new and existing businesses at Amazon.

8. IT risk assessor, Amazon Pharmacy/PillPack: Will plan, deploy, deliver and manage best-practice third-party assessment services for the online pharmacy.

9. Senior product manager, Amazon Health: Will create products that balance accuracy, efficiency and speed as part of a new product initiative team within Amazon Health.