What 'digital front door' means to 25+ providers: 4 things to know

"Digital front door" has arisen as a patient engagement buzzword in recent years, but as is the case with most buzzwords, the term lacks a consistent definition. To address this, KLAS Research released a report Sept. 28 in which 27 healthcare providers shared what the term means to them.
Four things to know:
- When sharing their definition of digital front door, 95 percent of respondents mentioned finding and arranging care. They mentioned symptom checkers, chatbots, provider search tools, scheduling, call centers and patient check-ins.
- Fifty percent of respondents mentioned pre-visit digital marketing and patient acquisition. They mentioned marketing outreach tools, search engine optimization tools, customer relationship management systems, email campaigns and social media content.
- Twenty-five percent of respondents mentioned post-care digital engagement. They mentioned remote patient monitoring, wellness apps, education, medication management and post-visit follow-ups.
- Fifteen percent of respondents mentioned digital care tools used during visits. They mentioned digital intensive care units, specialty telehealth consultations, on-site fall prevention and on-site wayfinding.