J&J partners with Microsoft for digital surgery solutions

Johnson & Johnson has teamed up with Microsoft to help build a cloud-connected software system for its digital surgery solutions.

Mixing artificial intelligence, machine learning, Johnson & Johnson hopes this partnership with the tech giant will help it put data on a unified cloud, according to a Jan. 10 Microsoft post.

Microsoft will serve as Johnson & Johnson's preferred cloud provider, linking up medical devices and services like exercise apps that prepare patients for surgery, planning and navigation software, robotically controlled hardware carrying out procedures, and rehabilitation programs for the days following surgery.

"The digital revolution that's going on all around us is happening in medical devices as well," Peter Schulam, MD, PhD, head of the Office of Digital Innovation at Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices Cos., said in the post. "Our instruments, which before were purely mechanical, can now generate data. We have to think about how we're going to aggregate and process that data."

The two companies said that this new platform will be able to improve personalized care and surgical treatments.