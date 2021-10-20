CMS Innovation Center spearheading 5 health system transformation objectives by 2030

Listen
CMS Innovation Center on Oct. 20 unveiled five strategic objectives to drive healthcare transformation, improve health equity, reduce costs and engage payers and providers.
Five objectives:
- Drive accountable care: CMS aims to increase the number of people in a care relationship. All traditional Medicare beneficiaries will be in a care relationship by 2030. Most other Medicare beneficiaries will be in a care relationship by 2030.
- Advance health equity: CMS will increase focus on underserved Americans and embed health equity in every aspect of the innovation center. All new models will be mandated to collect and report demographic information of their beneficiaries as well as data of social determinants of health. CMS will work to identify areas to reduce inequities, such as avoidable hospital admissions.
- Support innovation: The organization will share actionable practice-centered data, and provide tools to drive care innovations and payment flexibilities. All models will consider or include patient-reported outcomes for their performance measurement strategy.
- Address affordability: CMS seeks to address healthcare pricing and affordability. The organization aims to reduce the percentage of beneficiaries who skip care because of costs by 2030.
- Partner to achieve system transformation: The organization seeks to align priorities and policies across CMS to engage payers, healthcare providers, states and patients to increase health equity and reduce care costs. By 2030, all new models will make multipayer alignment available. All new models will collect and integrate patient perspectives moving forward.