Pharmacist sues HCA after firing over LinkedIn post

A pharmacist is suing Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare after she was fired over a LinkedIn post.

Andrea Leone, PharmD, filed the wrongful termination lawsuit Dec. 13 in Buncombe County (N.C.) Superior Court against HCA and Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Hospital.

Dr. Leone commented on LinkedIn in May about staffing challenges in her pharmacy department, with roles not being filled and existing employees experiencing burnout. Later that month, HCA fired her, citing social media activity voicing "particulars around staffing ratios and proprietary information related to how staffing and productivity is measured," according to the complaint. She said the health system did not explain how such information is proprietary.

Becker's reached out to HCA for comment.