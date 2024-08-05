Ohio academic health system rebrands

An academic health system in Ohio has a new identity.

UToledo Health is the new branding for all of the University of Toledo's clinical operations. The University of Toledo Medical Center and UT Physicians names and logos will be retired.

"We are excited to highlight the quality and compassion of our UToledo Health providers as we encourage people to receive the absolute best care from us," Interim President Matt Schroeder said in an Aug. 5 statement.

UToledo Health joins the growing number of academic health systems that have dropped "University" from their names.

The health system also launched a new website featuring the new brand. UToledo Health is rolling out the moniker amid its "The Power To Do" brand campaign that pulls "TO DO" out of "TOLEDO" in headlines posted over staff photos and in messaging during videos featuring employees.