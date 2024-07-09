Donation renames Cleveland Clinic facility

A gift from Mark and Shelly Saltzman will rename Cleveland Clinic's Mentor Hospital building and create a new leadership position at the organization.

The building will now be called the Cleveland Clinic Mentor (Ohio) Hospital Saltzman Family Pavilion, according to a July 9 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

Additionally, the gift will help create a new leadership role at the organization — medical officer for community health outcomes. In this role, the individual will work with Cleveland Clinic's chief community officer and chief of staff to oversee annual programs and health assessment outcomes.

Mr. Saltzman is the CEO and president of Buyers Products Company, the company Ms. Saltzman's family founded.