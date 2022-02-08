White House roundtables to look at who's benefiting from digital health technology

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy launched a roundtable series to examine pandemic-driven innovations.

The Health Resources and Services Administration Center for Innovation will host a series of roundtables with OSTP that will look at innovation and the use of technology in healthcare. Specifically, the roundtables will examine successful models of digital health technologies in community-based settings within the U.S. and abroad, barriers to uptake, trends from the COVID-19 pandemic, how user experience is measured, the need for tools and training, ideas for potential government action and effects on health equity, according to a HRSA newsletter.

The roundtable is a part of the Community Connected Health Initiative that was launched Feb. 3. The initiative will be used to determine if technological innovations created during the pandemic are meeting the needs of communities and patients. The initiative will also explore and enact government actions and policies to ensure health technologies are inclusive and transformative to the healthcare industry.