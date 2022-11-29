Patients are disappointed with their digital experiences: 4 things to know

Health systems are increasing their investment in digital care tools, yet 61 percent of patients skipped their medical appointments due to unsatisfactory experiences with digital technology, MM+M reported Nov. 28.

Intelligent automation platform Notable surveyed 1,000 adult patients about their digital health experiences and found the following:

Sixty-three percent of patients said their physicians' digital tools weren't meeting their expectations.





Forty-one percent of patients said they changed physicians due to a bad digital experience.





Most patients are facing difficulties with online scheduling.





Despite the availability of online tools, 70 percent of patients reported being redirected to phone calls when scheduling appointments via a portal or platform.

"Our survey data shows that when care is difficult to access, many patients simply don't go to the doctor," said Carle Falk, head of research at Notable. "[They're] avoiding medical visits because the appointment-booking process is confusing and takes far too much time and effort."