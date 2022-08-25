Mental health platform Psych Hub gets $16M

Psych Hub, a platform that aims to help clinicians and patients navigate a complicated mental healthcare system, has raised $16 million in a funding round co-led by HC9 and First Cressey Ventures.

The startup offers an educational platform and YouTube channel used by healthcare organizations, governments, nonprofits and educators.

"Psych Hub has assembled a comprehensive set of resources intended to address the black box in mental healthcare," stated HC9 general partner Richard Lungen in an Aug. 25 Psych Hub news release.

With the new funding, the company plans to create a program that connects patients with culturally competent providers in their insurance network.

"When mental health practitioners deliver evidence-based, client-specific care," stated Marjorie Morrison, CEO and co-founder of Psych Hub, "consumers experience better outcomes, practitioners experience less burnout, and the healthcare system sees overall cost-of-care savings."

"The demand for mental health care significantly exceeds the current supply of practitioners, but there is an opportunity for all of us to play a critical role by being there for each other," said Patrick Kennedy, a former U.S. representative and co-founder of Psych Hub.