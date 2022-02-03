MedStar Health rolls out new digital front door: 5 things to know

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health launched a new patient experience platform Feb. 3. Here are five things to know:

The platform allows patients to schedule appointments with primary care, urgent care and telehealth providers. It also helps them manage their calendar, access their records, view test results, see physician ratings and check in online. Patients can use the platform through an app or the website.



MedStar partnered with b.well Connected Health, a digital health platform company, to launch the new digital patient experience.



The platform offers a digital wallet allowing patients to store copies of their vaccine card, insurance card, ID and other health-related documents in one location.



MedStar will soon implement a section into the platform where patients can view health records from any medical provider in one place.



The platform will expand to allow patients to integrate records with wearable devices, receive personalized medical alerts and pay medical bills online.