Mayo Clinic offers digital pain platform: 5 things to know

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is collaborating with a digital health company that helps patients recover from chronic pain.

Here are five things to know, according to an Oct. 22 news release:

1. Mayo Clinic is offering the Lin Health digital platform to patients who complete the Fibromyalgia Treatment Program at the health system's Rochester campus.

2. The collaboration is set to expand after a few months of results to Mayo Clinic's primary care patients in Arizona.

3. Lin Health combines behavioral health with artificial intelligence for a "high-touch digital intervention that offers patients longitudinal, real-time support for chronic pain."

4. Chronic pain affects over 1 in 5 Americans and costs the healthcare system up to $635 billion annually.

5. Mayo Clinic participated in a recent $5.2 million funding round for Lin Health.