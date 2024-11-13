Mass General Brigham's new challenge aims to scale AI evaluation

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is launching the Healthcare AI Challenge, a virtual and interactive series of events aimed at uniting healthcare professionals from across institutions to explore and assess AI technologies within realistic healthcare scenarios.

Participants in the Healthcare AI Challenge will have access to a curated lineup of AI solutions designed to tackle specific clinical tasks, such as medical image interpretation, within a simulated environment. According to a Nov. 13 press release, healthcare professionals with relevant credentials will be able to evaluate these technologies for their effectiveness and utility, contributing insights that will be shared publicly in a repository of analytics aimed at fostering a consistent, real-world evaluation of AI in medicine.

Mass General Brigham said that by crowdsourcing expert assessments, the challenge seeks to build a scalable and transparent framework for the evaluation of healthcare AI.

Partnering organizations include Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, the Department of Radiology at the University of Wisconsin (Madison) School of Medicine and Public Health, the Department of Radiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, and the American College of Radiology.