Lee Health looks to change-up digital strategy with new partnership

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health is partnering with digital platform b.well to launch Lee HealthPass, a digital transformation that will work to bring patient data into a single interface.

Lee HealthPass will be powered by b.well's Connected Health platform. The digital transformation program is set to fully launch in summer 2023, according to a March 27 b.well news release.

"After a diligent market search, we selected b.well for their unique platform-based approach, their personalization capabilities, and their ability to solve back-end challenges that are barriers to patients taking ownership of their healthcare," Lee Health CIO Rick Schooler said in the release. "In addition, we are impressed by the power of b.well's platform, its deep integrations with our existing core systems and its ability to pull interoperable data from outside our systems."