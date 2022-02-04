Labcorp launches digital health platform: 3 details

Katie Adams 
Labcorp on Feb. 4 launched digital health platform Labcorp OnDemand. 

Three things to know:

  1. The platform allows users to purchase tests online, collect samples at home and schedule test appointments.

  2. The platform offers a suite of Labcorp's most popular tests, including its COVID-19, wellness, allergy, women's health and fertility tests.

  3. Labcorp expects to make additional test kit options available through physicians, payers and employers using their existing ordering channels later in 2022.

