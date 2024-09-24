Health system VC arms back affordable healthcare company

Centivo, a healthcare company focused on providing affordable solutions for employers and their employees, has secured $75 million in equity and debt financing from the venture capital arms of Cone Health and MemorialCare Health System.

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health Ventures and Long Beach, Calif.-based MemorialCare Innovation Fund were among participants in the financing round alongside B Capital, Cox Enterprises, F-Prime Capital, Ingleside Investors and Morgan Health, according to a Sept. 24 news release. 

Centivo plans to use the funds to accelerate its goal of making healthcare more accessible and affordable for working families.

