Health system C-suite leader backs AI startup

A health system executive is among the seed investors in a healthcare artificial intelligence startup.

Chethan Bachireddy, MD, chief health officer of Houston-based Harris Health System, participated in the seed round for RadiantGraph, which landed $11 million in series A funding Oct. 10 led by venture capital firm M13.

The company is developing a consumer engagement platform that "makes it possible to understand all aspects of a person's health needs, models how to best engage them, and delivers communications across multiple channels, from direct mail to voice AI," according to a press release.