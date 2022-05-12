Google to release smartwatch this fall

Google plans to release its first smartwatch this fall.

The search engine giant revealed plans for the Pixel Watch at its Google I/O conference May 11.

"Over time, the Pixel Watch will have the most advanced health sensors," James Park, Fitbit founder and leader of Google’s wearable division, told CNET. Google bought Fitbit in January 2021.

Like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch will have the ability to track sleep and heart rates, with more features expected to be divulged later this year. The global smartwatch market grew by 24 percent in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research.