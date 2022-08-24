Fresenius completes $2.4B merger with digital health startup

Fresenius Healthcare, InterWell Health and Cricket Health have completed a three-way merger to create an independent $2.4 billion company.

The merger, initially announced on March 21, has satisfied customary closing conditions and received regulatory clearance in the U.S., according to an Aug. 24 press release.

The new company will bring together the provider and payer relationships of InterWell Health, the technology and digital platform of Cricket Health and Fresenius's value-based care arm to deliver kidney disease care, according to the press release.

The company will operate under the banner of InterWell Health and will be backed by Fresenius Healthcare as an investor.