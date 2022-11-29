Columbia University, Bassett Healthcare partner on digital cardiovascular health

New York City-based Columbia University is partnering with Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network to bring digital cardiovascular care to the rural New York system.

Through the partnership, Columbia cardiovascular specialists will be able to use an electronic stethoscope to examine patients remotely with the assistance of Bassett nurses. The program has already begun and Bassett plans to expand the service offerings to five days a week, according to a Nov. 28 Bassett news release.

"Our digital health strategies center on seamlessly connecting our patients in rural settings with world-class physicians, here on the Bassett campus and through our partnership with Columbia," Bassett President and CEO Tommy Ibrahim, MD, said. "Bassett is committed to the ongoing expansion of our digital health capabilities into clinical services in cardiovascular care and beyond."